Former Mayor of Mexico, Pampanga Released from House Detention for the Holidays

Manila – The House of Representatives Committee on Dangerous Drugs has decided to release former Mexico, Pampanga mayor Teddy Tumang from detention, citing the spirit of the Christmas season. The decision was made during a committee inquiry into a PHP3.6 billion drug seizure in Pampanga.

According to Philippines News Agency, Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr. proposed the temporary release of Tumang until the Congress resumes its session on January 22, 2024, following the Christmas break. Gonzales, citing Tumang's status as his townmate and friend, suggested the release so Tumang could spend time with his family during the Christmas and New Year holidays. He also noted that Tumang’s release would allow him to attend his child’s wedding and recover from COVID-19, which he contracted while detained at the House premises.

The committee, chaired by Ace Barbers, supported the motion. Tumang was initially cited in contempt and detained for 30 days at the Batasan complex on November 15, for disclosing information from an executive session. The House Rules stipulate that testimony or evidence presented in an executive session must remain confidential unless authorized for public release by a majority vote.

Barbers mentioned that Tumang had written to him, apologizing for the disclosure and requesting a reduction in his detention period. The committee will consider this request when Tumang reports back on January 22. Meanwhile, Barbers directed the National Bureau of Investigation to locate Willy Ong, the main suspect in the PHP3.6 billion illegal drug shipment and owner of the Empire 999 warehouse where the drugs were found.

Ross Jonathan Galicia, head of the National Bureau of Investigation's Task Force Against Illegal Drugs, informed the committee that efforts were underway to gather information on Ong from various agencies, including the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Land Transportation Office. Galicia assured the committee that charges against certain unnamed persons of interest would be filed before the end of the year.