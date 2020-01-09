Former Lanao Norte village exec nabbed in drug bust

A former barangay official of Baloi town in Lanao del Norte was arrested past 3 p.m. Wednesday in an anti-drug buy bust here.

Maj. Allan Abalde, chief of Iligan City Police Station 5, identified the suspect as Jamil Solaiman Camid, 44, who is on the drug watchlist of the police and considered a high value target.

Camid was a former barangay councilor of Poblacion East in Baloi.

Abalde said the poseur-buyer managed to buy from Camid a sachet of shabu with estimated market value of PHP80,000.

He said the suspect was inside his car during the transaction and when searched, authorities seized the PHP500 buy-bust money and another 79 pieces of PHP500 fake money used in the sting operation.

Abalde said appropriate charges will be filed against Camid, who was under police monitoring for four months.

