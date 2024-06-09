FORMER EDUCATION MINISTER MUSA MOHAMAD BURIED IN KOTA DAMANSARA

PETALING JAYA: Former Education Minister Tan Sri Musa Mohamad who died yesterday was buried at Section 9 Muslim cemetery in Kota Damansara here at 10.40 am today. Earlier, the body was brought to the Kota Damansara Mosque for bathing and shrouding, followed by funeral prayers led by the deceased's son-in-law, Mohd Nordin Mat Sah. Mohd Nordin, when met, expressed his gratitude to all parties who assisted in the funeral arrangements. Musa, 81, who was also Universiti Sains Malaysia vice-chancellor, breathed his last at 7.12 pm at a private medical centre here due to multiple myeloma (blood cancer). He was the first non-politician to hold the post of Education Minister from 1999-2004. He also held several other important posts, including as president of the international organisation of ministers of education from 2001 to 2003 as well as chairman of Multimedia University and chairman of UCSI University Council. Source: BERNAMA News Agency