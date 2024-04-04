FORMER DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE DG AHMAD NORIHAN NEW SKM CHAIRMAN -KUSKOP

PUTRAJAYA, Former Defence Intelligence director-general Datuk Ahmad Norihan Jalal, has been appointed as Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM) chairman, while Mustaffa Kamil Ayub, former Selangor Training, Information and Research Academy chairman has been appointed as National Entrepreneurship Institute (INSKEN) Board of Trustees chairman, effective March 15. The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) in a statement today also announced the appointment of Batu Pahat, Johor, Member of Parliament Onn Abu Bakar as the chairman of the Cooperative Institute of Malaysia (IKMa) effective May 1. Ahmad Norihan started his military career on May 15, 1987, as a platoon leader in the 302 Infantry Battalion. He later moved to the Royal Intelligence Corps and served in the Defence Intelligence Staff Division, now known as the Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation. 'Ahmad Norihan has had an outstanding career marked by excellent service, which has enabled him to hold significant position s across different levels of the Malaysian Army and Armed Forces",'read the statement. Mustaffa Kamil holds a Bachelor's Degree in Genetic Engineering and a Master's Degree in Political Science from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, while Onn, actively involved in politics and business, holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Oita National College in Japan. In announcing the there new appointments, KUSKOP Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, expressed confidence in Ahmad Norihan, Mustaffa Kamil and Onn, expecting their leadership to drive excellence in advancing Malaysia's entrepreneurship and cooperative goals in line with the government's vision for Malaysia Madani's growth. Source: BERNAMA News Agency