Former Cameroonian premier elected UN General Assembly president

WASHINGTON: Cameroon's former Prime Minister Philemon Yang was elected on Thursday "by acclamation" as president of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, which will begin in September. Yang expressed his "sincere gratitude" to the member states for the support for his election. Dennis Francis, the current president of General Assembly, "wholeheartedly" congratulated Yang over his election. "As Prime Minister of his country, the Republic of Cameroon, and as Chairperson of the Panel of Eminent Africans of the African Union, as well as in his various roles including involvement at the UN, His Excellency Philemon Yang demonstrated unwavering dedication to the principles of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity," he said. Stressing that the General Assembly remains a "preeminent and necessary" global forum for forging consensus, crafting solutions, and securing a brighter future, Francis added he is confident that the General Assembly will rise to the occasion to meet challenges during Yang's term. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, for his part, said as President-elect Yang arrives to lead the 79th General Assembly, he does so at a "challenging moment." Like his predecessor Francis, Guterres said, the president-elect will play an "important role" in achieving more peaceful and sustainable world. "He has a wealth of experience representing his country as a diplomat and public servant, as well as his work with the African Union and at the highest levels of government - including as Prime Minister of Cameroon," he added. In accordance with the established regional rotation, the president of the 79th session has to be elected from the Group of African States. After Uganda and Nigeria, Cameroon becomes the 13th African country to be appointed president of the General Assembly.