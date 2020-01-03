Foreigners told to visit BI for ‘annual report’

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday reminded all registered foreign nationals to make their annual appearance at the bureau.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said under the 1950 Alien Registration Act, all foreign nationals who have been issued immigrant and non-immigrant visas and were given an alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-Card) must comply with the annual report within the first 60 days of every calendar year.

Foreigners are required to report in person to the nearest immigration office in their locality beginning this month until the end of February.

Morente said failure to comply would result in fines, cancellation of visas, or deportation.

The reporting may be done at the BI's main office in Intramuros, Manila or the nearest participating BI field, satellite or extension office, the list of which can be accessed at their website, www.immigration.gov.ph.

Foreigners who are out of the country during the annual reporting period may make the report within 30 days from the date of their return to the country, provided they have valid re-entry permits, Morente said in a statement.

On the other hand, BI alien registration division chief Jose Carlitos Licas said a reporting foreigner must present his original ACR I-Card and valid passport, and pay PHP300 in annual report fee and PHP10 in legal research fee.

Parents or guardians of foreigners who are less than 14 years old must make the report on their behalf, he added.

Those who are aged at least 65 years old or those with disabilities are likewise exempted from the personal appearance but are required to submit a Special Power of Attorney for their representative.

Licas said there is ample time for foreign nationals to comply with the reportorial requirement, noting that those who fail would be sanctioned.

The deadline is not extendible as the law clearly provides that the report should last only for 60 days, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency