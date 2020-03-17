Foreigners seeking to leave PH given 72 hours

Foreigners seeking to leave the country are given a 72-hour window to exit from Luzon airports while only Filipinos are allowed to enter following the declaration of an enhanced community quarantine in the entire Luzon beginning Tuesday midnight.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), all gateways from Luzon will be closed after the 72-hour period from the start of the enhanced community quarantine, or on Friday (March 20) midnight.

DOTr Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said foreign nationals seeking to leave Luzon would be allowed to pass through checkpoints to airports as long as they provide proof of their flight.

Meanwhile, no Filipinos will be allowed to leave the country, she added. Filipinos going home to the Philippines may enter, subject to quarantine measures.

"Only Filipino passengers shall be allowed entry," she said.

Starting Tuesday, stricter measures on the road are observed, with the operations of public transportation stopped to limit the movement of people.

During the entire quarantine period, non-essential travel is discouraged.

“Pwedeng ihatid sa airport ang isang foreigner na may flight palabas ng bansa using a private vehicle, provided na may proof na may flight talaga siya (It is allowed to bring to the airport outbound foreigners using a private vehicle, provided they have proof of air travel), and that they strictly observe social distancing,” she said.

She added that the same would be allowed for inbound Filipinos who would need a ride from airports in Luzon.

The entire Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine at 12 a.m. Tuesday as a measure to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

During the month-long quarantine period, all mass transportation is suspended including all rail services, public utility buses, jeepneys, taxis, Transport Network Vehicle Service, UV Express, among others, in Luzon.

Source: Philippines News Agency