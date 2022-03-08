﻿Foreigners from 52 countries join fight against Russia

Volunteers from 52 countries around the world have arrived in Ukraine to join its fight against Russia, the country’s foreign minister said on Sunday.

The world stands with Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba said during an online news conference.

Recalling President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plea for volunteers to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, Kuleba said they are evaluating requests as many veterans and volunteers are arriving in the country.

This is a decision made by those who choose to fight on the side of good, he said.

The top Ukrainian diplomat also urged Ukrainians living abroad to take action and organize large public events in support of Ukraine’s EU membership.

On Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 16,000 foreign volunteer fighters would come to Ukraine to join the fight against Russian forces.

Source: Philippines News Agency