‘Food donor’ caught with P152-K shabu in Bulacan

A man who claimed to be donating food to police front-liners to be able to pass through enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) checkpoints was arrested for carrying illegal drugs in Barangay Lolomboy, Bocaue town Thursday afternoon.

Col. Rizalino Andaya, Bocaue chief of police, on Friday identified suspect as Anthony Medina, 39, a tattoo artist from Barangay Gaya Gaya, San Jose Del Monte City, and is included in the drug watch list of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Andaya said the police operatives who were doing routine check on motorists at the village’s checkpoint flagged down the suspect on board a motorcycle at about 2:50 p.m.

“Police approached the suspect to check his quarantine pass but (the) suspect became anxious, and when he showed off his quarantine pass from his pocket, police accidentally saw a small plastic sachet containing shabu,” he said.

Andaya said, a protective search was immediately made on the suspect, who yielded six small heat-sealed plastic sachets containing shabu with an estimated weight of 25 grams worth PHP152,500.

Also found in the compartment of the suspect’s motorcycle were a weighing scale and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, who also brought food which he claimed was for policemen, also did not have a driver’s license nor pertinent documents for the motorcycle.

Medina and the confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to the Bulacan Provincial Crime Laboratory Office for appropriate examination.

The suspect is now facing illegal drug charges.

Source: Philippines News Agency