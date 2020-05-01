Follow-up test for 3rd Covid-19 patient in Caraga turns negative

The chief of the Department of Health in the Caraga Region (DOH-13) said Friday (May 1) the result of the follow-up test on the third 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case in the area turned negative.

DOH-13 Director Jose Llacuna, Jr. said tests on seven other suspect cases in the region also turned negative.

However, Llacuna said the follow-up test of the second Covid-19 case in the region has turned positive.

“We are relieved that the first follow-up test of the third confirmed case has already tested negative considering that this is a 10-year-old child who had close contact with an individual who came from an area with local transmission,” he said.

He added that the child has not exhibited any Covid-19 signs and symptoms and is closely monitored by the local government unit (LGU) of Butuan City including the close contacts.

“Meanwhile, the second confirmed case is still positive for the virus in its third follow-up test although the patient is on stable condition with intermittent oxygen support,” he said.

The seven suspect cases with negative results are currently admitted in the different identified health facilities in the region, including the Nasipit District Hospital, Caraga Regional Hospital, Butuan Medical Center-Annex, Butuan Doctors’ Hospital, and San Francisco Doctors Hospital.

“We would like to reiterate that these results came from Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Tests done by a DOH sub-national laboratory,” Llacuna said.

He said the Rapid Antibody Tests can detect antibodies for certain diseases but the confirmatory test for Covid-19 that can detect the virus is through RT-PCR testing.

“Apart from our strategies on testing, we remind the public to continuously practice health preventive measures and follow government’s directives,” Llacuna said.

As of April 30, Caraga Region has a total of 42 suspect cases for Covid-19, of which 29 tested negative, four are due for specimen collection, another four still waiting for pending results, and five cases considered as not eligible for testing although their medical conditions correlate with Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency