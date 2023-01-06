Follow ordinance on operating hours, Baguio PUJ drivers told

BAGUIO CITY: The city government reminded public utility jeepney (PUJ) operators and drivers’ associations to provide services until 10 p.m. daily.

“There is an ordinance that requires they provide jeepney service until 10 p.m. This was agreed upon by those in the sector when the amendment of the 1996 ordinance was being crafted. They committed the time and they have to do it otherwise their franchises may be subjected to sanctions,” Vice Mayor Faustino Olowan said in a message on Friday.

Olowan said many residents are still at work until 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., hence the need for a cheap transportation service to bring them home safely.

This came as officials noticed long queues in different jeepney loading areas in the city where commuters wait for hours to board a jeepney.

The situation is even worse during rainy days.

He added that with the resumption of face-to-face classes, there are also students taking up post-graduate studies or legal education who go home late in the evening.

“Non-compliance to the ordinance might subject them to administrative charges with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board,” he added.

Olowan said that as franchise holders, drivers must serve the public and the city’s ordinance is an additional guideline where the crafting was in consultation with their sector.

Ordinance 133-2018, states that all jeepney operators and driver’s associations in the city of Baguio, except those that operate inter-municipality routes, shall at all times maintain available units from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The ordinance also states that jeepney associations are obliged to have on standby not less than three jeepney units for associations with not more than 15 units; not less than five jeepney units for associations with 16-25 units; not less than eight jeepney units for associations with 26-35 units; and not less than 10 jeepney units for associations with more than 35 units.

The reiteration was announced by the city council on the city government’s several official Facebook pages.

The official said they passed another resolution to make an advisory reiterating compliance with the ordinance.

Source: Philippines News Agency