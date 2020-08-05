Follow minimum health standards, police tells Negrenses

The Negros Occidental Police called on Negrenses to follow the minimum health standards, particularly the wearing of face mask and physical distancing, to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Maj. Norberto Barniso, chief of the Community Affairs Development Unit, said on Tuesday adhering to these protocols, particularly wearing a face mask, serves as a protection to the people.

“We are calling on them to follow the rules. The police will not arrest someone who does not have a violation,” Barniso said in a virtual press conference.

He said a police officer would not immediately arrest a person not wearing a face mask but would instead provide him one.

However, a continuing violation will prompt an apprehension, Barniso said, adding that physical distancing is also important, along with proper hand washing to avoid being infected with the virus.

In Negros Occidental, several local government units have already passed ordinances on the use of the face mask and the practice of social distancing.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Negros Occidental had almost 550 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Barniso said they were thankful that none of their personnel at the provincial police headquarters here has tested positive for Covid-19 after the first case, who has recovered.

“We don’t have a new case. We thank God. I hope we will have no additional cases. Once a police officer (tests) positive here, we will be locked down. We cannot deploy anyone,” he added.

Last week, Col. Romy Palgue, provincial police director, said a member of the 1st Negros Occidental Provincial Mobile Force Company had been infected but has recovered.

The policeman, who was among those who assisted returning Negrenses billeted in a hotel in Bacolod, was quarantined at the Provincial Healing Center in EB Magalona town while he was being treated, and has returned home after being free of the infection.

Source: Philippines News Agency