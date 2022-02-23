Follow Live Today: CNH Industrial Capital Markets Day

The Company will present its updated 2024 Strategic Business Plan, hosting an in-person and virtual event with presentations starting at 12 noon EST / 6:00 p.m. CET.

Follow the full event live at: capitalmarketsday. cnhindustrial.com

London, February 22, 2022

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) will host its Capital Markets Day today at The Fillmore Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, USA.

Presentations will commence at 12 noon EST / 6:00 p.m. CET and proceed as follows:

Opening Remarks

Corporate Strategy Roadmap Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer Precision Technology Parag Garg, Chief Digital Officer Agriculture

Segment Derek Neilson, President Agriculture Construction Segment Stefano Pampalone, President Construction Electrification &

Alternative Fuels Selin Tur, Vice President Advanced

Technologies and Innovations Sustainability Kelly Manley, Chief Diversity & Inclusion,

Sustainability and Transformation Officer Financial Plan Oddone Incisa, Chief Financial Officer

All event presentations will be made available in due course through the CNH Industrial corporate website.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company that sustainably advances the noble work of agriculture and construction workers. The Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

