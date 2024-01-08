Focused military ops drive 3 NPA rebels to yield in Surigao Sur

BUTUAN CITY: Intensified military operations led to the surrender of three New People's Army (NPA) rebels in Liang town, Surigao del Sur province over the weekend, the Army's' 3rd Special Forces Battalion (3SFBn) said Monday. In a statement, the 3SFBn said the trio yielded Saturday in Barangay St. Christine after a series of operations by government troops. 'The three were left with no other choice but to turn themselves in to the Philippine Army,' the 3SFBn said. The surrenderers - Alberto Perez Pañabe, Brian Ruadil Bulagao, and Junmar Alameda Rivas - belonged to the NPA Sub-Regional Committee Southland under the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee. They handed over an M203 rifle, an M16 rifle, an AK-47 rifle, and ammunition upon their surrender. Lt. Col. Paulo Baylon, the 3SFBn commander, acknowledged the support of residents who provided intelligence information to the government forces on the locations where the remaining NPA rebels were operating. The surrenderers are now completing the neces sary documentation to avail of the programs and services of the government, Baylon said. Source: Philippines News Agency