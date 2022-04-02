﻿Focus on debate participants, not on absentee: Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said focus should be trained on those joining the second part of its “PiliPinas Debates 2022” for presidential aspirants, rather than on UniTeam’s Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos skipped the first of the three-part presidential debates at the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City on March 19.

As of posting time, his camp has not issued a statement yet on his participation on Sunday.

After two single-moderator formats, it will be a town hall type for the third debate on April 24.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said they are excited about the changes in format for the second part.

“We would like to focus on those who confirmed and will be present tomorrow (Sunday),” he said in a Viber message on Saturday, when asked if they are hopeful that Marcos will show up.

Dr. Jose Montemayor Jr., businessman Faisal Mangondato, Senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, labor leader Leody de Guzman, former national security adviser Norberto Gonzales, former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, and Vice President Leni Robredo are all confirmed for Sunday.

They will have 120 seconds or two minutes to answer one general question and another 30 seconds for rebuttal.

For each succeeding segment, the candidates will be divided into groups of three where each group will be given one question to debate on.

All participants will have 60 seconds each to deliver their closing statements.

Source: Philippines News Agency