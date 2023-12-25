Focus crimes down by 67% on Christmas Eve – PNP

MANILA: The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded a 67-percent drop in focus crimes on Christmas Eve compared to last year. As per the data provided by PNP information chief and spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo on Monday, 34 focus crimes were recorded the day before Christnas, or 66.34 percent lower compared to 101 crimes during the same period last year. Classified as focus crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, vehicle theft and motorcycle theft. 'Generally peaceful nationwide. No significant untoward incident recorded,' Fajardo told reporters. Fajardo also said that as of 6 a.m., there were reports of one injured because of illegal discharge of firearms, while eight were arrested due to illegal possession or sale of firecrackers. Meanwhile, PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda said the true essence of Christmas lies in the spirit of sacrifice. 'As police officers, we are entrusted with the duty to serve and protect our fellow Filipinos, facing countless challenges and adv ersities throughout the year in our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our nation. We willingly sacrifice our time, comfort, and even our lives to fulfill this noble responsibility,' Acorda said in a statement. Amidst the celebrations, Acorda reminds the public not to forget the spirit of selflessness and kindness. "It is a time to extend a helping hand to those in need and to cherish the moments spent with our families, who serve as our support and foundation. Together, let us embody the values of love, compassion, and generosity that define this season," he said. He thanked the 232,675 men and women of the PNP for their "unwavering commitment and dedication to the service of the Filipino people.' Source: Philippines News Agency