FMJ DONATES FOOD SUPPLY AID TO 100 PEOPLE

One hundred needy residents in Simpang Renggam, near here, received contributions of food supplies worth RM150 from Free Market Johor (FMJ), a non-governmental organisation today.

One recipient, Jamilah Bun Yamin, 53, said she was touched and grateful to receive the assistance as she has to endure hunger due to her irregular income as a masseuse.

Her plight is made worst because her eldest son, 14, is half body paralysed and two other children are still in school.

"My husband, who is almost 60 years old, is also unable to do heavy work after being diagnosed with a neurological disease.

"We will make the best use of this assistance while my husband and I will seek additional aid for the family," she said when met at the Charity Sale Programme organised by FMJ at Laman Simpang Renggam, near here, today.

Meanwhile, FMJ chairman Zahara Raishan Mohd Yassin said Jamilah was one of the aid recipients who also received foodbank contribution from FMJ.

She said the foodbank's contribution was the result of previous charity sales held almost every month in four locations in Johor Bahru, Pasir Gudang, Kluang and Simpang Renggam.

"Alhamdulillah, for today's sale proceeds, we will use them to help the needy in other areas, especially to help ease the burden of their kitchen expenses.

"As for today, we managed to collect a total of RM14,000 within three hours and the sum will be channeled to our special fund (food bank) for future use," she said.

She added that the items for sale today were donated by approximately 200 members of FMJ apart from public donations.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency