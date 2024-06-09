FM MOHAMAD TO LEAD MALAYSIAN DELEGATION TO HIGH-LEVEL CONFERENCE ON GAZA IN JORDAN

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will lead a Malaysian delegation to the high-level conference, 'Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza', which will be held in Jordan on June 11. The Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Sunday, said Malaysia's participation is at the invitation of Jordan's King Abdullah II, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. It said the participation is testament to Malaysia's unwavering efforts in ensuring an unimpeded access of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians. Mohamad is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, take stock of the progress of bilateral cooperation and explore new areas of cooperation, including in the context of humanitarian response to Gaza during the visit. Malaysia remains committed to the efforts of establishing an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 border agreement, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the adm ission of Palestine as a full member of the UN. Source: BERNAMA News Agency