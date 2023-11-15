FloQast Achieves ISO 27701 Certification

Certification reinforces FloQast’s commitment to privacy and information security

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced that it has achieved ISO 27701 certification. This certification is an extension of the ISO 27001 standard for information security and demonstrates FloQast’s commitment to the protection and privacy of its customers’ personal data.

ISO 27701 provides a framework for organizations to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). A PIMS helps organizations protect the privacy of personal information, and to comply with applicable privacy laws and regulations.

FloQast’s ISO 27701 certification was achieved after a successful audit by Coalfire Systems, Inc. , an accredited certification body. The audit covered all aspects of FloQast’s PIMS, including its privacy policies and procedures, its data security practices, and its employee training programs.

“We are proud to have achieved ISO 27701 certification,” said Vicky Levay, Sr. Director, Compliance at FloQast. “This certification demonstrates our commitment to protecting the privacy of our customers’ data. We understand that our customers trust us with their most sensitive financial information, and we are dedicated to earning and maintaining that trust.”

FloQast’s ISO 27701 certification is available to all customers on demand in the FloQast application, along with its other compliance reports. FloQast will also provide its ISO 27701 certification to prospects upon request, contingent on a non-disclosure agreement.

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, delivers an Accounting Operations Platform that enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,500 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

