﻿Floods sweep away houses in Maguindanao

At least nine houses made of semi-concrete materials were washed away by flash floods and mudflows in the upland town of Upi in Maguindanao, an official said Wednesday.

Upi Mayor Ramon Piang has ordered the town disaster office to provide temporary shelter for families affected by the floodwaters since Monday and Tuesday due to continuous heavy downpours.

“We are now attending to the affected families,” he said in an interview by reporters.

A resident, Saldy Sandig, said the mudslide occurred in Purok 3A, Barangay Nuro, Upi, Maguindanao at past 2 a.m. Tuesday following an overnight heavy downpour.

“We were awakened by rampaging waters coming from the upland area and many areas were buried by mudflow,” he said in the vernacular.

Authorities said they continue to closely watch the slopes and hills for possible landslides as the heavy rains might have loosened the soil.

The town disaster risk reduction and management council has been directed to convince residents living near creeks, slopes, hills, and mountains to proceed to safer grounds if the rains continue.

The moderate to heavy rains since Monday was triggered by a low pressure area affecting the Soccsksargen and the Bangsamoro regions.

In Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, at least 100 families have been evacuated to higher ground when the Brar River overflowed and submerged low-lying communities.

At 3 a.m. Tuesday, the town disaster workers have evacuated the families to ensure their safety.

No casualties were reported so far by the provincial disaster risk reduction and management office in the affected areas.

Source: Philippines News Agency