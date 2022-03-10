﻿Floods affect over 2K families in Davao City

Over 2,000 families have been affected while no casualties have so far been reported from floods caused by bad weather on Monday night, the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) through the City Information Office (CIO) reported Wednesday.

“We are happy to note that we did not record casualties. We call the Dabawenyos to remain on high alert for possible flooding incidents,” CDRRMO head Alfredo Baloran said in an advisory.

However, he reported that a landslide occurred and affected a two-lane road at Sitio Malapangi, Barangay Malabog, rendering the road not passable to any types of vehicles.

“We are still in La Niña season. This may extend to April. We would like to remind everyone to always be alert because we may experience localized thunderstorms with LPA (low pressure area) near Davao city that brings heavy rains,” Baloran said.

He also added that this warning also extends to those who are living in landslide-prone areas.

Meanwhile, the City Social Services and Development Office (CSWDO) has also dispatched its mobile kitchen to serve hot meals to around 2,322 families who evacuated to safe grounds on Monday night when major rivers swelled and drenched residential areas due to heavy rains.

Marlisa Gallo, CSWDO head, said they immediately dispatched the city government’s mobile kitchen to serve hot meals to affected residents who took refuge in 19 evacuation sites.

“Most of them already returned home, except those in Barangay Tigatto and Barangay-19 B,” she said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA which was last tracked 45 kilometers south of Zamboanga City. It is expected to bring rains in most parts of the country on Wednesday.

However, said the LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

Source: Philippines News Agency