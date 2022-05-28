Flood mitigation project in Pangasinan town completed

The flood mitigation project in Barangay Pantal here has been completed and is expected to protect residential areas along the Agno River.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Department of Public Works and Highways Ilocos regional information officer Esperanza Tinaza said the project measures 342 linear meters.

“It is seen to lessen damage caused by flood as it will improve the river channel and will prevent scouring of the riverbanks,” she said.

The flood mitigation structure costs PHP29.4 million funded under the General Appropriations Act of 2021, she added.

During typhoons and heavy rains, Tinaza said the Agno River, which traverses nine provinces including Pangasinan, affects communities when the river overflows.

“This is also to provide a resilient guard against river overflow protecting the residents and properties near the river,” she said.

The project was completed through the DPWH Pangasinan Second District Engineering Office headed by District Engineer Edita Manuel.

Source: Philippines News Agency