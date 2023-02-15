Flood-hit towns in E. Visayas to get additional food packs

CEBU CITY: The Philippine Navy will transport another round of relief goods to the municipalities in Eastern Visayas hit by massive flooding from late December to January this year.

Lt. Michael John Savillo, public affairs officer of the Naval Forces Central (Navforcen), said Wednesday that personnel at the Naval Base Rafael Ramos in Looc, Lapu-Lapu City were loading 7,200 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) intended for victims of flooding in Eastern Visayas.

The food assistance is expected to reach the affected families before the end of the week.

“As we speak, the loading is ongoing. As soon as the loading finishes – that's anytime this week – the BRP Batak (Landing Craft 299) will sail to Ormoc City to carry the family food packs. Usually, it will take a day to travel from Cebu to Leyte,” Savillo said in an interview.

The food packs will be distributed among the affected families in the towns of Artache, Dolores, General Mac Arthur, Maydolong, Borongan City, and Calbayog City.

Members of the Philippine National Police, Army soldiers and reservists, naval reservists, and Coast Guard men will help unload the relief goods from the landing craft.

“Our relief transport operation is part of the Armed Forces Philippines’ commitment to work with the local and national government agencies in providing assistance to calamity-stricken families. The Visayas Command, through the Navforcen, is one with the government and stakeholders in bringing immediate and much-needed assistance in flood-hit towns in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas),” Savillo said.

