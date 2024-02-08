Flood-hit families in Agusan Norte town get aid from Tingog Party-list

BUTUAN CITY: Flood-affected residents of Agusan del Norte's Las Nieves town found relief as trucks loaded with sacks of rice and food packs arrived in their locality on Thursday. Las Nieves Mayor Karen Rosales received 310 sacks of rice and 350 food packs from the office of Agusan del Norte 1st District Rep. Jose Aquino III and the Tingog Party-list. The relief goods will benefit about 746 families or 3,010 individuals who abandoned their homes due to flooding and are temporarily taking shelter in the different evacuation centers of the town. Each food pack contains 3 kg. of rice, canned goods, noodles, and coffee. The bags of rice, weighing 25 kg. each, will be repacked and distributed to the evacuees. 'The people of Las Nieves, especially those who were displaced from barangays, are thankful to Congressman Aquino and Tingog Party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez for the timely arrival of the relief goods,' Rosales said in a statement Thursday. Heavy rainfalls brought by the shear line and a low-pressur e area since last week caused the water level of the Agusan River to rise, resulting in severe flooding in Las Nieves. The mayor said the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office would ensure that all evacuees would benefit from the food assistance. Source: Philippines News Agency