FLEET CARD LIMIT BASED ON VOLUME OF DIESEL PURCHASE – LIM

PUTRAJAYA, The fleet card issued under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) for 33 types of public transport and goods vehicles has a filling limit in terms of litres, not the total value, the Finance Ministry said. Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying said details on the utilisation of the fleet card will be announced by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan. "There is a limit in terms of litres, not amount (value), but I think we wait for the Finance Minister II (Amir) to make the announcement. We are yet to fix that limit," she said. Lim told reporters this after opening the 4th Malaysia Tax Policy Forum organised by the International Strategy Institute (ISI) here today. Last Sunday, the government announced that the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia has been set at RM3.35 per litre effective June 10 under the targeted subsidy system. The diesel price will remain capped at RM2.15 per litre in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan. Under the diesel subsidy rationalisation, the gover nment has set diesel prices for eligible sectors, including SKDS 2.0 for logistics vehicles at RM2.15 per litre; SKDS 1.0 for land public transport, including school buses, express buses, ambulances and fire engines remains at RM1.88 per litre; and subsidised diesel for fishermen is maintained at RM1.65 per litre. Asked about complaints from private diesel vehicle owners that the RM200 monthly cash subsidy under the BUDI MADANI initiative is insufficient, Lim said that amount is adequate based on studies and engagements that have been conducted. She said the RM200 will be maintained for now but will be reviewed to see if there is a need to increase the amount after receiving feedback. Source: BERNAMA News Agency