Five Fishermen Rescued After Collision with Chinese-Flagged Vessel

Occidental Mindoro – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported the rescue of five Filipino fishermen following a collision between their boat and a Chinese-flagged bulk carrier near Paluan, Occidental Mindoro. The incident, involving fishing boat FBCA Ruel J and MV Tai Hang 8, occurred on December 5 but was reported to the PCG the following day.

According to Philippines News Agency, their boat was anchored to a "payao" – a fish aggregating device – when it was struck by MV Tai Hang 8, leaving them adrift as the vessel continued its voyage. Following their rescue, the fishermen were brought to the Port of Sablayan and received essentials and health check-ups from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO). Additional aid was pledged by the Municipality of Sablayan and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Sablayan. The survivors were later reunited with their families, and the boat captain and owner were advised to file a marine protest.

The PCG stated that Coast Guard Station Occidental Mindoro and Coast Guard Sub Station Sablayan coordinated with the boat owner in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, to launch a rescue operation near Pandan Island, Sablayan. The rescued fishermen, identified as Junrey Sardan, Ryan Jay Daus, Bryan Pangatungam, Cristian Arizala, and Joshua Barbas, were towed to safety by FB Joker, with assistance from FB Precious Heart and FB Jaschene.

The PCG assured that the incident would be reported to the China flag state and Port State Control office, as per maritime incident procedures, and is coordinating with the ship's company to investigate the incident.