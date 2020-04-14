Five endangered green sea turtles released in Aurora

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR-CENRO) released five juvenile female green sea turtles in a coastal village facing the Pacific Ocean in this province on Monday.

Mary Jane Aragon, CENRO forest technician, said the green sea turtles, which were considered as endangered, were rescued after they were accidentally trapped in a fish corral owned by Plennie Montillero, a resident of the coastal village of Ditinagyan, Casiguran town, this province.

She said Antonio Guzman, a concerned villager, immediately reported to them the incident.

“We found out that the turtles have an average carapace length of 41 centimeters onwards each,” Aragon said, noting that the marine animals have no injuries and were physically in good health.

She said they tagged the turtles and released them immediately into the sea after examination.

Aragon said the CENRO and the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) will propose making the area a critical habitat or marine protected area depending on the assessment of the DENR and local government unit of Casiguran.

“Our proposed activity on the assessment of the area was postponed due to the threat of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) which is one way, a bridge in declaring the place as marine protected area,” she said.

Aragon asked the villagers to report to them any similar incident and be vigilant in the protection and conservation of marine species and other wildlife.

“I am happy that residents in the area are already educated in the preservation of our wild life habitat in the area. Our personnel are keeping in touch with them and giving seminar about the importance of the sea turtles,” CENRO chief Merliza Torre said in a phone interview also on Monday.

Records from the DENR-Aurora showed that a total of 26 sea turtles were already released in the province this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency