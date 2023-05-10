FIVE COUNTRIES TO PARTICIPATE IN AIR SHOW AT LIMA’23 EXHIBITION – ATM

The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) confirmed that five countries will participate in the aerobatic team at the air show of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23) which will take place from May 23-27.

Malaysian Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the countries that have agreed to participate in the air show are Indonesia, China, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

“It’s a big and lively air show...we will see five air show segments that feature the spirit of competition with each country demonstrating the strength of its air assets but safety will still be priority. The air show will last for two hours...,” he said at ATM’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Wisma Perwira ATM here today.

Affendi said this LIMA’23 exhibition will be one of the biggest because more than 600 exhibitors from 60 countries will be present in Langkawi.

“I was very surprised when I saw the large number of foreign countries participating in the LIMA’23 exhibition this time and I hope it goes on as planned,” he said.

Last held was in 2019, the biennial exhibition was not held in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world at that time.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency