Fishers of submerged boat hit by whale shark rescued

MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has rescued two fishers after their boat submerged in the waters off Cajidiocan, Romblon on Thursday. In a news release, the PCG said rescued were Edgardo Lozano, 60, and Harry Lozano, 51, residents of Barangay Maragondon in the same town. In an inquiry by PCG personnel, the two said they were hit by a whale shark off Barangay Cantagda, causing their boat to submerge. The search and rescue team ferried them to Barangay Danao while the submerged fishing banca was towed. Source: Philippines News Agency

