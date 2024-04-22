LEGAZPI CITY: A fisherfolk association in the Bicol Region earned more than PHP300,000 for their first cycle harvest of bangus (milkfish) under the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources' (BFAR) Climate-Resilient Technology Demonstration and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Marine Fish Cage project. In an interview on Monday, Rowena Briones, BFAR-Bicol spokesperson, said the project aims to increase the bangus supply in the region and provide longer solutions and intervention for the fishing industry particularly in areas that are prone to typhoons. "The Sagñay Agri Fisheries Farmers Development Association (SAFFDA) Inc. harvested two tons of bangus and earned additional income. They are part of the 12 fisherfolk organization beneficiaries that were given intervention by the BFAR with a budget of PHP12 million," Briones said. She said eight of the 12 beneficiaries are now reaping the fruits of their labor and harvested 10,208 kilos of bangus, for which they earned PHP1.5 million. "The beneficiaries wil l prepare again and are expected to harvest by mid-May. With the success of the project, the organization will have a continuous income and at the same time we are contributing to the continued supply of bangus in the region," she added. In a statement, Marisse San Felipe, one of the association officers, thanked BFAR for the livelihood opportunity provided to their group. "On behalf of our group, Sagñay Agri Fisheries Farmers Development Association (SAFFDA) Inc., we are very grateful for this opportunity. It's an immense honor to receive the set of HDPE marine fish cage. Our respectful gratitude to BFAR 5 and the LGU Sagñay,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency