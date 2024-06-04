FIRST LCS TO BE HANDED OVER TO RMN IN AUGUST 2026 – MOHAMED KHALED

LUMUT, The Maharaja Lela-class littoral combat ship (LCS) 1 is expected to be handed over to the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) in August 2026, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin. The construction of the country's first LCS has met the planned milestone, he said. He said the ship was successfully launched into the water on May 23 after receiving approval from the design team, quality control authorities, and the end user, which is the RMN, to test its stability and strength. "Now, it's about installing equipment, tools on the ship. Some have already been installed, some are yet to be installed. "After that, in December, harbour trials will be conducted, and after all equipment is installed, sea trials will be conducted. According to the plan, the first ship will be handed over to the RMN in August 2026," he told a press conference after inspecting the construction progress of the ship at Lumut Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (LUNAS) here today. Mohamed Khaled added that the construction of the re maining four LCS was also progressing well in accordance with the established plans. Earlier, in a separate event, he handed over contributions to the families of the victims of the helicopter tragedy on April 23. Meanwhile, in another separate event, Mohamed Khaled also mingled with the Lumut Naval Base personnel and presented a mock cheque for RM38.04 million to its commander First Admiral Jamaludin Sairi, for this year's maintenance of the Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) and the Lumut Naval Base Accommodation Block. Source: BERNAMA News Agency