First Lady to grace mass wedding of 2,023 couples in Bacolod

BACOLOD CITY: First Lady Marie Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos will be the guest of honor during the mass wedding of 2,023 couples at the Government Center grounds here at 2 p.m. on March 11.

The First Lady's scheduled arrival was confirmed by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Friday afternoon as he officiated a special ceremony, for some 28 couples at the main lobby of the Government Center.

"It will be on March 11, our mass wedding for the 2,023 couples in line with the year 2023," the mayor said, after the mass wedding has already been postponed twice after the Feb. 14 and March 3 initial dates.

Benitez said Friday's special wedding rites were held for the couples "who can no longer wait" for the March 11 event.

"They want their union with their loved ones to happen this March 3 (so) I decided to hold a small wedding ceremony for the couples who have already prepared for today," he added.

Next Saturday's mass wedding, dubbed "Officially You and Me sa '23 with Mayor Albee," will include a raffle draw to give away various prizes for the married couples.

Source: Philippines News Agency