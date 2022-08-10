First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos launches own Facebook page

First Lady Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos has launched her official Facebook page to keep the public posted about her activities.

On his official Facebook account, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. encouraged the netizens to like his wife's official Facebook page.

Marcos, in his Facebook post, also shared the link of the First Lady's Facebook page.

"Samahan niyo kaming salubungin sa social media ang aking maybahay na si First Lady Liza Marcos! I-follow ang kanyang opisyal na Facebook page (Let us follow my wife, First Lady Liza Marcos, on social media. Follow her official Facebook page)," he said.

Marcos also thanked those who continue to support and trust him.

"Maraming salamat sa inyong walang sawang pagmamahal at suporta (Thank you for all your endless love and support)," he said.

Araneta-Marcos' official Facebook page now has 139,357 followers, as of press time.

In the "About" section, Araneta-Marcos described herself as "the spouse of President Ferdinand Romualdes Marcos Jr." and “the First Lady of the Philippines.”

She also said she is a “lawyer, professor, devoted wife and a mother of three sons.”

The recent public engagement posted on Araneta-Marcos’ Facebook page was the luncheon hosted for Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian on August 4.

She also shared the separate luncheon she hosted for the resident lady Ambassadors to the Philippines on August 3.

Araneta-Marcos posted on her official Facebook page her attendance to her husband’s presidential inauguration rites on June 30 and first State of the Nation Address on July 25

Source: Philippines News Agency