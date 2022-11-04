First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos installed as ‘Chief Girl Scout’

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has been hailed as the “Chief Girl Scout” by the Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP).

Araneta-Marcos earned the “Chief Girl Scout” title during the investiture and installation ceremony held at Malacañan Palace’s Ceremonial Hall on Thursday afternoon.

GSP National Executive Committee president Dr. Cristina Lim-Yuson, GSP national executive director officer-in-charge Roselyn Davadilla, and Presidential Management Staff Secretary Maria Zenaida Angping were among those present at the ceremonial event.

Araneta-Marcos vowed before Lim-Yuson, serving as an investing officer, “to do [her] duty to God [and to the] country, and to help other people at all times and obey the Girl Scout Law.”

“On my honor, I will do my duty to God and my country, to help other people at all times, and to live by the Girl Scout Law,” the First Lady said, as she accepted her new title as the Chief Girl Scout.

“A Girl Scout’s honor is to be trusted. A Girl Scout is loyal. A Girl Scout is helpful. A Girl Scout is a friend to all and a sister to every other Girl Scout. A Girl Scout is courteous. A Girl Scout respects living things. A Girl Scout is disciplined. A Girl Scout is self-reliant. A Girl Scout is clean in thought, word, and deed,” she added, reading the Girl Scout Law.

Araneta-Marcos said she is “truly proud” to be named as the Chief Girl Scout and vowed to help young Filipino women cultivate the values of being a Girl Scout.

She also ensured that she would do her best to fulfill her duty as the Chief Girl Scout.

“As part of the Girl Scout movement, I am committed to help shape our young women’s mental, emotional and social qualities. I will try my best to help our environment and do our part towards nation-building. Together, we will be able to achieve these goals,” Araneta-Marcos said in her keynote speech.

Lim-Yuson, in a speech, said the GSP is “thrilled” to have Araneta-Marcos as its Chief Girl Scout.

“Girl scouting is really nation-building. I think we are very close to your heart. We know that you love our country and we love our country so we go hand in hand in that. So, thank you so much,” she said.

Under the GSP Charter, a woman president or the First Lady of the Philippines is designated as the Chief Girl Scout, thus automatically making Araneta-Marcos the title holder.

The GSP’s Chief Girl Scout medal is the highest award given to the country’s girl scouts and is built on the total development of the woman’s spiritual, physical, mental, emotional and social aspects.

The Chief Girl Scout medal scheme mandates the country’s senior and cadet Girl Scouts to serve the community and develop their leadership capabilities, perseverance and sense of responsibility.

As part of its commitment to nation-building, the GSP continues to pursue character building and youth development programs through the years

Source: Philippines News Agency