﻿First few days of local campaign period in BARMM peaceful

No single election-related violence has been reported across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) since the start of the local campaign period, a top police official said Monday.

“Based on the reports from Cotabato City Police Office and Police Provincial Offices in Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi, no election-related violence has so far been reported. The region is generally peaceful,” Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, BARMM Police Regional Office (PRO) director, said in a statement.

“The reports also revealed that minimum public health standards were observed, particularly the wearing of face masks,” Cabalona added.

As the campaign in the local scene entered its fourth day, Cabalona stressed that PRO-BARMM personnel will be regularly deployed and maintain full alert status.

“The conduct of Commission on Elections (Comelec) checkpoints, police patrol, police visibility, and other security measures were heightened and strictly implemented during the local candidates’ campaign activities,” the police official assured.

Meanwhile, Cabalona reminded all police personnel to remain apolitical and non-partisan, saying their priority should be on intensified law enforcement operations to keep the elections peaceful.

BARMM comprises the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi; the cities of Cotabato, Marawi, and Lamitan; and the 63 villages in six towns of North Cotabato.

