First Couple recovers from flu symptoms, to resume public duties

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos have recovered from their flu-like symptoms and are set to resume public duties, Malacañang said Monday. In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said the First Couple is 'now in excellent health' and has been cleared by the doctor to resume regular duties. 'Their attending physician has confirmed that they are free from all symptoms, enabling them to promptly return to their regular duties, effective immediately,' the PCO said. 'The President has been in meetings today and will resume his public duties tomorrow,' it added. Marcos and the First Lady developed flu-like symptoms on March 20 and were advised to get some rest, prompting them to call off all their public schedule since then. The President is expected to preside over a meeting on El Niño mitigation in Malacañan on Tuesday morning. He will then meet the United States Congressional delegates and the Indian External Minister in separate gatherings in the afternoon. Source: Philippines News Agency