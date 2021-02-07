Firm donates P3.6-M bus to PRO-9

The Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) got a boost in its mobility assets after the Rural Transit Mindanao, Inc. (RTMI) donated Thursday a PHP3.6 million bus.

Capt. Edwin Duco, PRO-9 information officer, said RTMI-Pagadian City Branch Manager Herman Avenido turned over the 55-seater Hino Bus to Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan at the PRO-9 headquarters in Barangay Mercedes here.

Duco said the bus is adorned with colorful vintas, “a symbol of Zamboanga City’s colorful history and culture, sailing across the sea as a representation of this city’s freedom and beauty despite the pandemic we are facing.”

He said RTMI’s donation boosted the mobility of PRO-9, which at present utilizes a shuttle bus and a modified M35 truck to transport personnel.

RTMI is one of the three Mindanao-based subsidiaries of the YGBC. The other two are Mindanao Star Bus Transport, Inc. and Bachelor Express, Inc.