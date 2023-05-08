Firm, Angeles water district, BFP inspect 225 fire hydrants

PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp. and Angeles City Water District (ACWD) together with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) conduct regular fire hydrant inspection in Angeles City to ensure the prevention of fire incidents this dry season. PrimeWater-ACWD and BFP have inspected various fire hydrants across Angeles City in Pampanga as part of their regular checking, cleaning and maintenance of this equipment, particularly at Lourdes North West and Sto. Rosario. The partnership of PrimeWater and ACWD is currently maintaining 225 fire hydrants in Angeles City that will be used for quick response during fire incidents to save lives and mitigate property damage during these kinds of emergencies. Fire hydrants that are being maintained are those installed in Barangays Capaya, Cutud, Pampang, Pulung Cacutud, Sto. Cristo, Mining, Lourdes Northwest, Tabun, Anunas, Cut-cut, Pandan, Pulung Maragul, Sto. Domingo, San Jose, Cuayan, San Nicolas, Sapangbato, Pulong Bulo, Sapalibutad, Agapito Del Rosario, Ninoy Aquino, Sto. Rosario, Lourdes Sur, Lourdes Sur East, Claro M. Recto, Salapungan, Sta. Teresita, Virgen Delos Remedios, Margot and Sta. Trinidad. 'Aside from ensuring the delivery of potable water to our concessionaires, we also prioritize the maintenance of our fire hydrants in Angeles City and make sure they are in efficient working condition. PrimeWater-ACWD will also conduct an information dissemination campaign about the relevance and use of fire hydrants to concessionaires to educate them on fire prevention and safety,' PrimeWater Angeles City Branch Manager Engr. Lodee Mar Guanlao said in a news release on Monday.

Source: Philippines News Agency