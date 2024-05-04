KUALA LUMPUR, The arrest of individuals for allegedly touching on the 3R (royalty, religion, race) issues demonstrates the authorities' determination to safeguard the institutions and sensitivities of the pluralistic society in this country to ensure the harmony and unity of the people. Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Institution of Malay Rulers Chair fellow, Mujibu Abd Muis said that firm action should be taken against those who touch on the 3R issue as such acts can cause strife in the community. Mujibu said that based on his observations, more individuals are becoming bold in making sensitive statements regarding the 3R issues, thus requiring the authorities to take firm action against any party playing on the issue. 'Perhaps the time has come for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's leadership to think about the need to create a special 3R law to curb the seemingly endless seditious statements that touch the interests of royal institutions, race and religion,' he told Bernama. The Prime Minister has repeatedly stated that the government is willing to accept any criticism but will not compromise with any party that touches on 3R. Mujibu said the prosecution against several individuals regarding the issue was not a 'political weapon' but it should be carried out according to the provisions of the law to ensure the stability of the country and respect for the royal institution. Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya Department of Political Science, Public Administration, and Development Studies senior lecturer Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub believes that the measures to deal with the 3R issue taken by the authorities are immediate preventive measures and not personal in nature. He said when there are sensitive issues played by some parties, it can weaken efforts to create a harmonious country in various contexts including social, political and economic. 'The Prime Minister often says in his speech that if you want to voice any opinion, you can, just don't touch, insult, revile, slander and manipulate the 3R issue. 'For me, he puts the interests of the country more than serving immature politics,' he said. According to Mohammad Tawfik, the right to freedom of expression also needs to be translated by each party by choosing issues that are more beneficial to the well-being of the people and not trigger something that causes provocation and creates division. Source: BERNAMA News Agency