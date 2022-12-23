Fireworks, sandcastles OK in Boracay, but observe protocols: DENR

ILOILO CITY: The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Western Visayas on Friday reminded that proper protocols have to be observed after it approved the proposed conduct of community fireworks display and sandcastle building in Boracay Island to welcome the New Year.

The reminder was issued by DENR Region 6 Director Livino Duran following the request of the local government unit of Malay for the conduct of these events to create quality and memorable experience for tourists and local residents.

According to the letter request addressed to the DENR on Dec. 5, 2022, the Boracay Foundation Incorporated (BFI), supported by the Malay local government, will have a 20-minute firework display on New Year eve.

In a statement, Duran said the LGU has to make sure that the community fireworks display is conducted 100 meters off-shore using allowed pyrotechnics, and clean the area after the event.

“The cleanup would also mean tourists and residents should not leave waste around the designated areas,” Duran said.

Duran added that the LGU has the “right to impose regulations on the sandcastle building within the 25+5 beach easement and part of the forestland for protection purposes.”

In the meantime, he said sandcastle building is allowed since it is a temporary structure and can be removed through natural coastal erosion.

“Boracay Island have always been fragile. Any island ecosystem is fragile. So, all the safety protocols that were put in place, even during the start of the island rehabilitation, should be sustained, for the good of the island and its people,” Duran said.

