Fireworks-related injuries climb to 32: DOH

MANILA: The Department of Health (DOH) has posted seven more fireworks-related injuries, bringing the total to 32 from Dec. 21 to 27.

The DOH logged the additional injuries on Dec. 27 from its 61 sentinel hospitals across the country.

“Sa kasalukuyan, ang kabuuang bilang ng mga kaso ng pinsala dulot ng paputok ay nasa 32 na mas mataas nangkumpara sa naitala noong nakaraang taon sa sakop na petsa (At present, the total number of injuries by fireworks is 32, up by 39 percent compared to the same period last year),” it said Wednesday in a statement.

As New Year nears, the DOH reminded the public to keep celebrations safe by using alternatives to firecrackers.

“Umiwas sa paputok para maaaring magdiwang nang kumpleto at ligtas ang buong pamilya ngayong Pasko at Bagong Taon (Avoid fireworks to be able to welcome Christmas and New Year with the family complete and safe),” it said.

