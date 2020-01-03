Firecracker-related injuries in Soccsksargen rise to 22

The number of fireworks and firecracker-related injuries during the holiday revelry in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) has increased to 22, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday.

Jenny Panizales, DOH-12 spokesperson, said the injury cases in the region significantly increased since the New Year's Eve celebration, based on reports submitted by local hospitals and rural health units as of Thursday night.

DOH-12 recorded 11 firecracker-related injuries in its surveillance from December 21 to 31 and has doubled in the past two days. The injury surveillance will end on January 5.

Panizales said the total figure is 8 percent or two cases less than the 24 monitored in the same period last year.

We're hoping that no more cases will be added to the list until the end of our surveillance, she said in a radio interview.

A report released by DOH-12 showed that South Cotabato province recorded the most number of injuries with 10, followed by North Cotabato with seven, Sarangani and this city with two each, and Sultan Kudarat with one.

It said the victims, mostly males aged seven years to 46 years old, mainly suffered from blast injuries that did not require amputation, although one of them was admitted to a hospital and three were referred to ophthalmologists due to eye injuries.

Panizales said six of the injuries were caused by homemade devices, such as the boga or PVC (polyvinyl chloride) cannon.

Three each were caused by kwitis or sky rocket, five star and homemade firecrackers; two each by piccolo and sparklers; and, one each by triangle, pla-pla and fountain.

She said it appeared that some residents resorted to making their noise-making devices in the wake of the stricter regulation on the selling and use of firecrackers and fireworks.

Panizales said the recorded injuries showed that even those classified as legal items are not safe and can cause harm if not handled properly.

She cited the case of a visitor from Davao City who suffered blast injuries due to the explosion of a fountain firework, which was listed as a legal device.

We're currently evaluating these cases so we can make adjustments with our next campaigns, she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency