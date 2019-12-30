Firecracker-related injuries in Soccksargen rise to 6

The Department of Health (DOH) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) appealed anew to residents on Monday to stop using firecrackers and fireworks in the coming New Year revelries as the number of injury cases in the region has increased to six as of the weekend.

Mohammad Zein Kali, DOH-12 violence and injury prevention program coordinator, said the figure was based on their monitoring in local hospitals and rural health units from December 21 to 28.

Kali said South Cotabato province posted the most firecracker-related injuries with four while Sarangani and North Cotabato have one each.

He said the total injuries so far is two more than the recorded cases during the same period last year, adding the victims this year are all males, with the youngest at 7 and the oldest was 46 years old.

Two of the injuries were caused by a five-star triangulo firecracker and one each by kwitis or sky rocket, sandawo firecracker, kalburo or calcium carbide and firecracker powder.

Kali said they are hoping that no additional case will be recorded in the run-up and during the New Year celebration. They will continue their monitoring, in coordination with government and private hospitals as well as health offices, until January 6.

We are continually appealing to the public to stop buying and using firecrackers and fireworks to ensure that everyone will be safe and intact when they face the New Year, he said.

