Firecracker-related injuries in Pangasinan down by 46%

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) has recorded 41 cases of firecracker-related injuries from Dec. 21, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020.

In an interview Wednesday, PHO chief, Dr. Anna Ma.Teresa de Guzman said the figure is 46 percent lower than 76 cases recorded from Dec. 21, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019.

De Guzman said most of the victims are males between six to 13 years old.

Based on the data gathered from the 14 provincial government-run hospitals in the province, the causes of injuries were firecrackers such as kwitis (10 cases), luces (eight), 5-star (eight), fountain (four), boga (one), bawang (three), watusi (one), goodbye Philippines (one), whistle bomb (two), among others.

Of the total number of cases, 29 of the victims were active users, de Guzman said.

Active users mean they themselves lit the firecrackers.

Most of the victims' injuries were on the hands, some of them on the head or neck portion of their body, knee or leg, chest area, shoulder, eye or back portion of their body, she said.

Meanwhile, Pangasinan police provincial director, Col. Redrico Maranan said they have recorded one case of indiscriminate firing but no case of stray bullet from Dec. 21, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020.

Whereas on Dec. 21, 2018 to Jan. 2, 2019, there were two cases of stray bullet and four cases of indiscriminate firing, he said in a separate interview Wednesday.

Maranan said the revelry was generally peaceful.

Prior to the New Year's Eve celebration, the Bureau of Fire Protection responded to a fire incident in a restaurant at Ambrosio St., Urdaneta City.

Initial investigation revealed that the cause of fire was a griller which was left unattended. The restaurant was already closed when the incident transpired. No injuries have been reported, according to a post of BFP-Urdaneta on its Facebook page.

Source: Philippines News Agency