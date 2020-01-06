Firecracker-related injuries in Bulacan climb to 128

- The number of fireworks-related injuries in this province from Dec. 21, 2019 to Jan. 5 this year has climbed to 128.

Records from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO)- Bulacan showed that as of 4 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 6), 99 males and 29 females were hurt while participating and watching the lighting and exploding of fireworks and firecrackers.

"A total of 66 of the victims were injured while lighting fireworks and others were hurt passively or while watching or passing through the merriment of exploding fireworks," said Liz Mungcal, PDRRMO head.

The most number of victims was reported in the City of San Jose del Monte with 18; Pandi, 13; Hagonoy, 11; Baliwag, 11; Bulakan, 10; and the rest of the cities and towns of the province with a single-digit number of injuries.

Only the town of DoAa Remedios Trinidad reported no injury while Bocaue, dubbed as the "Fireworks capital" of the country, reported one injury.

Ten of the victims were injured by piccolo, nine by "five star", four by "pla-pla", 32 by "kwitis", 15 by fountain, four by whistle bomb, 23 by luces and the rest by unidentified fireworks products.

Source: Philippines News Agency