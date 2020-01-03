Firecracker injuries in Pangasinan rise to 74

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) has recorded 74 cases of firecracker-related injuries from Dec. 21, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020, of which two cases where the victims needed amputation.

In an interview Friday, PHO chief Dr. Anna Ma.Teresa de Guzman said the figure is 12 percent lower than 84 cases recorded from Dec. 21, 2018 to Jan. 3, 2019.

The victims of blast burn with hand or fingers amputation were from Dagupan City and Bolinao town, she said.

A 10-year-old male from Dagupan City got his fingers amputated as it was blasted by a firecracker (mixed), while a 27-year-old male from Bolinao town got his hand amputated due to the firecracker called goodbye Philippines, de Guzman added.

Based on the data gathered by PHO, the causes of injuries were firecrackers such as kwitis (25 cases), luces (16), 5-star (nine), fountain (six), boga (two), bawang (three), watusi (one), goodbye Philippines (one), whistle bomb (four), mother rocker (one), among others.

Of the total number of cases, 38 of the victims were active users, while 36 were passive users, de Guzman said.

Active users mean they themselves lit the firecrackers, while passive users did not directly use the firecrackers.

Most of the victims' injuries were on the hands, some of them on the head or neck portion of their body, knee or leg, chest area, shoulder, eye or back portion of their body, she said.

She added most of the victims are males between six to 13 years old.

Meanwhile, de Guzman said she supports the total ban of firecrackers as the number of firecracker victims every year slightly decreases despite the massive and intensified campaign of the Department of Health and the PHO.

If we look at it closely, the number of the people who will be affected by the total ban of firecrackers is low as compared to the victims harmed every year, she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency