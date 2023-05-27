Fire volunteer yields P23-M ‘shabu’ in Parañaque buy-bust

Police arrested a 41-year-old fire volunteer after he yielded suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP23.4 million during a drug sting in Parañaque City at dawn Saturday. Suspect Jonnie Romo was arrested during a buy-bust operation along Balimbing Street, Phase 3, Olivarez Compound, Barangay San Isidro, at 2:50 a.m., Southern Police District (SPD) Director, Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft, said. Romo yielded eight plastic sachets containing white crystalline substances suspected to be shabu, two medium-sized plastic tea bags sealed with the label "Guar Yun Wang," one medium-sized transparent plastic sachet, a genuine PHP1,000 bill on top of 139 pieces of buy-bust money, blue-green eco bag, a brown envelope, and a weighing scale. The seized illegal drugs have an estimated combined weight of 3,450 grams, with the standard drug price amounting to PHP23,460,000. The confiscated illegal drug items have been turned over to the SPD Forensic Unit for quantitative and qualitative analysis. Kraft said drug charges would be filed against the suspect who is currently detained at the Parañaque City Police Station.

Source: Philippines News Agency