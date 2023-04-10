Fire razes 22 market stalls in central Negros town

At least 22 stalls have been razed by a fire early Monday morning that hit the public market of Barangay Cabacungan, a community situated at the foot of Mt. Kanlaon in La Castellana town, Negros Occidental province. Initial report of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) showed the fire started around 1:15 a.m. and ended almost 3 a.m., but the cause has yet to be determined as investigators have yet to submit their findings. Among those destroyed were grocery and variety stores, eateries, a bakeshop, and a feeds supply store. In a statement, Fifth District Representative Emilio Bernardino Yulo, whose jurisdiction includes La Castellana, said his office has turned over cash assistance to the affected stall owners and committed to help them recover from their losses. 'I am deeply saddened that 22 stores owned by their respective owners were totally damaged by the fire that lasted for hours. Let us not lose hope, as help is on the way. We will stand with you, and we will rebuild together,' Yulo said. Mayor Rhummyla Nicor-Mangilimutan thanked Yulo for the immediate aid, adding that the municipal government is also providing assistance to those affected by the fire.

Source: Philippines News Agency