Fire razes 17 houses in Cotabato City

A fire believed to have originated from an apartment in Barangay Bagua 2 here razed to the ground an estimated PHP1million worth of properties on Monday.

At least 17 houses made of semiconcrete and light materials went up in smoke in the 8:30 a.m. fire that allegedly started at the apartment owned by a certain Teng Usman.

Firemen extinguished the blaze after an hour.

We have yet to determine what caused the conflagration, said Fire Officer 2 Aldrin Nara, city fire department spokesperson.

He said the fire engulfed the houses in the 1st and 2nd Streets of the village.

Village officials are currently attending to the needs of the fire victims temporarily accommodated at the barangay hall and at the homes of relatives residing in the area.

Source: Philippines News agency