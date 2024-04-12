FIRE RAVAGES STORAGE FACILITY FOR SCHEDULED CHEMICAL WASTE

SEREMBAN, A storage facility for scheduled chemical waste at Cenviro Sdn Bhd (Pusat Kualiti Alam), Ladang Tanah Merah A3 Division, Bukit Pelanduk, Port Dickson, was ravaged by a fire this afternoon. Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department Public Relations Unit assistant fire officer Muhammad Syazwan Tajuddin said the facility measuring 100x100 square feet was utterly ruined by the fire. 'The Fire Department received the call at 6 pm; four brigades from the Port Dickson, Seremban 2, Seremban and Rantau stations, involving 66 personnel, were deployed to the scene. 'Firefighting operation is ongoing. No fatalities were reported,' he said in a statement here today. He said further developments will be informed from time to time. Thick, black smoke was visible earlier, but the media was prohibited from being in proximity to the area. Source: BERNAMA News Agency